The Dodgers called up Verdugo from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Despite the promotion on the Sept. 1 roster expansion date, the outfielder will find it difficult to break into the lineup out of the gate, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports, which limits the 22-year-old's fantasy potential. Still, the Dodgers might give him one or two starts per week. Verdugo thrived at Triple-A Oklahoma City with a .329/.391/.472 line, 10 homers and eight stolen bases across 379 plate appearances.