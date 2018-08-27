Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 3-1 win over Colorado Springs.

The 22-year-old had batted just .152 over his previous 10 games, but the trio of base hits ended his most prolonged offensive skid of the season. Despite the drought, Verdugo still paces all qualified Triple-A hitters with a .335 average, which is supported by a sterling 13.3 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely rejoin the Dodgers on Saturday when rosters expand, though Verdugo isn't a good bet to see consistent at-bats with all of Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez all ahead of him in the outfield pecking order.

