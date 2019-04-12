Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Enters lineup for series opener
Verdugo will start in right field and bat sixth Friday against the Brewers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Max Muncy out of the lineup and Cody Bellinger shifting to first base, Verdugo will get the nod in right field. He's been struggling at the dish of late, notching just one hit over his last nine at-bats.
