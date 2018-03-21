Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Falls short of roster spot
Verdugo was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Verdugo was in the mix for the Dodgers' left field job this spring but will start the season in the minors. The 21-year-old performed well with a .324 average and .979 OPS over 34 at-bats in spring training but Los Angeles is still considering the veteran options for the position, such as Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson and Andrew Toles.
