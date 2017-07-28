Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Gets scheduled night off Thursday
Verdugo was given a scheduled day off Thursday at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
With the trade deadline approaching, Verdugo's absence from the lineup Thursday raised eyebrows initially. However, the club is simply giving Verdugo a scheduled day off heading into the weekend rather than removing him for anything related to a trade. Verdugo, the Dodgers' top outfield prospect, is slashing .328/.401/.446 with 51 RBI at Triple-A this season.
