Verdugo was given a scheduled day off Thursday at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With the trade deadline approaching, Verdugo's absence from the lineup Thursday raised eyebrows initially. However, the club is simply giving Verdugo a scheduled day off heading into the weekend rather than removing him for anything related to a trade. Verdugo, the Dodgers' top outfield prospect, is slashing .328/.401/.446 with 51 RBI at Triple-A this season.