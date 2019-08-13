Verdugo (oblique) is rehabbing in Arizona at Camelback Ranch, though he's yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Verdugo has been sidelined since Aug. 6 due to a right oblique strain, though he hasn't been able to resume throwing or swinging a bat just yet. The Dodgers revealed Friday that they expect Verdugo to miss two weeks, which would put him on track to return Aug. 23. He'll need to be cleared for baseball activities in the near future to have a chance at hitting his targeted return date.