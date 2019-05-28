Verdugo isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Verdugo collected an RBI single in his return to the lineup Monday night, but he'll head to the bench with a lefty (Steven Matz) slated to take the mound for New York. Enrique Hernandez will man center field and bat leadoff in Verdugo's stead.