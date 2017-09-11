Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Hits first career home run
Verdugo hit a pinch-hit home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
It was his third career hit and first career home run. Verdugo made four straight starts following his callup, but he's been on the bench for the Dodgers' last seven games. He's simply not playing enough to be worthwhile outside of deeper NL-only formats.
