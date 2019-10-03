Play

Verdugo (oblique) has resumed running and is hopeful for a return in the National League Championship Series if the Dodgers advance, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's encouraging that Verdugo has resumed running, although he also said that he is still unable to swing a bat without experiencing back pain. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf since early August with a right oblique strain.

