Verdugo (knee) is starting in center field and hitting eighth Friday in Atlanta, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He hit his knee on the wall in foul ground down the first base line in Thursday's game, but brushed off the injury after the game, and is in his usual spot for the second game of this four-game series against the Braves. Verdugo has a pair of hits in each of his last two games, and is clearly ready for big-league pitching. However, Yasiel Puig (oblique) is expected to come off the disabled list Saturday, so it remains to be seen what Verdugo's role will be at that point.