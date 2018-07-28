Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Launches first homer
Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Braves.
His third-inning shot put the Dodgers on the board, and was Verdugo's first big-league homer of the year and just the second of his career. The 22-year-old could head back to the minors Saturday when Yasiel Puig (oblique) comes off the disabled list, but he's hit well enough to stick around in the majors, slashing .280/.345/.440 in 14 games this season for Los Angeles.
