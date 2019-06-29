Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Launches ninth homer
Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Rockies.
Verdugo took Rockies starts Antonio Senzatela deep with a homer to center, extending the Dodgers' lead at the time to 5-2. The center fielder is hitting .305/.355/.504 with nine homers, 36 RBI and 31 runs scored in 79 games this year. He's also added four stolen bases. Over his last 10 games, he's only been held without a hit once, hitting .349 (15-for-43) with four homers and nine runs scored.
