Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Making only his second start of the season, Verdugo popped his second homer in the seventh inning off a fading Jon Gray. The 22-year-old is pushing hard for more playing time with a .438/.438/1.063 slash line so far, but it would likely to take an injury to one of the Dodgers' starting outfielders for Verdugo to see significant action.