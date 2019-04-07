Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Making only his second start of the season, Verdugo popped his second homer in the seventh inning off a fading Jon Gray. The 22-year-old is pushing hard for more playing time with a .438/.438/1.063 slash line so far, but it would likely to take an injury to one of the Dodgers' starting outfielders for Verdugo to see significant action.

More News
Our Latest Stories