Verdugo (oblique) could miss two weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 6 after straining his right oblique. Although the two week time frame would push him past the minimum stay, it is encouraging news considering the fact that such injuries often require a lengthier recovery period. Verdugo is likely to require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the big club.

