Verdugo is not in the lineup Sunday against the the Marlins.

Verdugo is not in the lineup for the second time in the team's past five games. That comes in spite of the fact that he's hit well in post-All-Star break action, smacking three home runs and recording three multi-hit games. Matt Beaty will enter the lineup in his place, starting in left field and batting sixth.

