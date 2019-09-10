Verdugo (back/oblique) has been shut down for a few days, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Verdugo hurt his back while rehabbing an oblique injury last week. His return timetable likely won't become clear until he starts progressing again. The Dodgers recalled Edwin Rios as an extra bat off the bench Tuesday due to Verdugo's lack of progress.

