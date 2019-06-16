Verdugo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Verdugo will retreat to the bench after starting the last five games -- and going 7-for-18 -- with left-hander Jose Quintana taking the mound Sunday for the Cubs. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Dodgers in the series finale.