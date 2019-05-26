Verdugo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh due to back tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Verdugo exited Saturday's game during the seventh inning due to the issue and he will get an extra day to recover. Manager Dave Roberts indicated it's not a serious issue and that the 23-year-old will rejoin the lineup Monday against the Mets. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field for Sunday's series finale.