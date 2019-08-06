Verdugo was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right oblique strain.

Verdugo was reportedly scratched from Monday's game due to a back issue, but the team has since revealed that he's battling an oblique strain. Given the nature of the injury, he likely won't be able to return after the 10-day minimum, though more information on his availability going forward should emerge as he begins his rehab.

