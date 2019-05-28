Verdugo (back) went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 9-5 win over the Mets.

Verdugo was held out of the lineup in Sunday's series finale with the Pirates due to back tightness, but he came off the bench to score a run on a sacrifice fly in his lone plate appearance. After checking out fine during pregame warmups Monday, Verdugo was cleared to return to a starting role and delivered another sac fly, bringing his RBI count up to 25 for the season.