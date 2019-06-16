Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Pops fifth homer
Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
His fourth-inning shot off Yu Darvish looked like it might be the game's only offense until Anthony Rizzo's game-winning blast off Kenley Jansen in the ninth. Verdugo now has five homers on the year but his last came April 24, and it's not yet clear whether the 23-year-old can develop into a consistent power source in the majors.
