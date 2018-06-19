Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles Monday in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 10-4 loss to Las Vegas.

Verdugo is in the midst of his hottest stretch of the season, with Monday's contest marking his fifth straight with at least two hits. He has collected seven extra-base hits over that span and has failed to reach base in just one of his 25 games since the Dodgers optioned him back to Triple-A. While Verdugo's .350 average and .914 OPS for Oklahoma City this season suggest he has nothing left to prove in the Pacific Coast League, he may have to wait for an injury to hit the Los Angeles outfield until he receives another extended look from the big club.