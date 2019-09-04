Verdugo (oblique) stopped his rehab assignment after feeling back tightness Wednesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Verdugo played two games with rookie-level Ogden before having the back issue crop up. The 23-year-old was expected to return from the right oblique strain next week, but he now might head to the team's spring-training facility in Arizona. Verdugo has no official timetable for his return, but the Dodgers still believe he can rejoin the team prior to the playoffs.

