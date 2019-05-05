Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and a walk in Saturday's 7-6 win over San Diego.

Verdugo's hot start to 2019 continues as his OPS is now up to .981 across 85 plate appearances. He brought home the game-winning run on Saturday after drawing a bases-loaded walk. The 22-year-old has a more regular role in the lineup now with A.J. Pollock (elbow) on the injured list for a while following his surgery.