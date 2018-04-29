Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Recalled from Triple-A, starting Saturday
Verdugo was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. He is starting in right field and hitting eighth against the Giants.
With Matt Kemp (quad) and Yasiel Puig (foot) dealing with minor ailments, the Dodgers decided to bring up Verdugo ahead of the second game of Saturday's twin bill. The 21-year-old prospect owns a .276/.309/.474 batting line and four homers through 81 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club, but he could have the opportunity to earn playing time if Puig is forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Falls short of roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Competing for left field job•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Hits first career home run•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Making fourth straight start•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Batting eighth in big-league debut•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Will make big-league debut Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...