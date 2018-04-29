Verdugo was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. He is starting in right field and hitting eighth against the Giants.

With Matt Kemp (quad) and Yasiel Puig (foot) dealing with minor ailments, the Dodgers decided to bring up Verdugo ahead of the second game of Saturday's twin bill. The 21-year-old prospect owns a .276/.309/.474 batting line and four homers through 81 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club, but he could have the opportunity to earn playing time if Puig is forced to miss any time.