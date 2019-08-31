Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Rehab assignment expected next week
Verdugo (oblique) is expected to go on a rehab assignment during the minor-league playoffs early next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo will resume throwing and taking at-bats Saturday with the goal of beginning a rehab assignment within a few days. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Verdugo may need multiple rehab games to get back up to speed while also stating that the 23-year-old has a strong chance of recovering in time to make the postseason roster. Verdugo is hitting .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 343 at-bats this season.
