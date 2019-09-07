Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Rehabbing in Arizona
Manager Dave Roberts said Verdugo (back/oblique) is rehabbing at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona but his progress is "stagnant right now," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The young outfielder was pulled from his rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Wednesday after feeling some back tightness. Verdugo was expected to rejoin the Dodgers from the right oblique strain during the upcoming week, but he now has no clear timeline for his return.
