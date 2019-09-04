Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Set to return next week
Verdugo (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Dodgers ahead of next week's three-game series against the Orioles, which begins Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Verdugo began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Monday and will spend about a week getting back up to speed after missing a month due to the right oblique strain. The 23-year-old had a .294/.342/.475 slash line with 12 homers in 106 games prior to the injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Could return for Baltimore series•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Should return next weekend•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Rehab assignment expected next week•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Still battling oblique soreness•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Begins baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Still struggling with oblique•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...