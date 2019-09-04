Verdugo (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Dodgers ahead of next week's three-game series against the Orioles, which begins Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Verdugo began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Monday and will spend about a week getting back up to speed after missing a month due to the right oblique strain. The 23-year-old had a .294/.342/.475 slash line with 12 homers in 106 games prior to the injury.