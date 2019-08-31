Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Should return next weekend
Verdugo (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Sunday in the hopes of being activated for next weekend's series against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Verdugo was reportedly still experiencing oblique soreness earlier in the week, but he appears to be past the issue as he's set to embark on the rehab stint. The 23-year-old has been sidelined with the oblique strain since Aug. 5, so it makes sense that it would only take a few games for him to get back up to speed.
