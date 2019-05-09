Verdugo is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Verdugo will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off following a string of seven straight starts to begin May. Enrique Hernandez is starting in center field in this one, with Max Muncy covering second base and David Freese entering the lineup at first. Through 37 games this season (101 plate appearances), Verdugo is hitting .344/.386/.570 with four homers and a stolen base.