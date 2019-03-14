Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Skipper thinks he'll break camp
Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he expects Verdugo to be on the Opening Day roster, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
While it remains to be seen what Verdugo's role will be, this is good news. The Dodgers figure to mix and match more than fantasy managers would like, but as a left-handed hitter who could offer plus defense in right field, Verdugo should be able to carve out a solid role if he hits early on.
