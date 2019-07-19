Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Verdugo took Hector Neris deep in the ninth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. It was his third long ball since the All-Star break, raising his slugging percentage to .505 across 330 plate appearances for the season. Even with the return of A.J. Pollock, Verdugo should continue to get regular at-bats due to the absence of Chris Taylor (forearm) and Joc Pederson's shift to first base.

