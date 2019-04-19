Verdugo is in the starting lineup, hitting seventh and playing right field against the Brewers on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 22-year-old rode the bench before making a pinch-hit appearance Thursday, but he'll start Friday as the Dodgers take on Milwaukee. Verdugo will try to continue his hot start, as he's raking to the tune of a .364/.378/.682 slash line through 44 at-bats.