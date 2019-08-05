Contrary to a previous report, Verdugo is starting in center field and hitting seventh Monday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Verdugo will slide to center field for Monday's series opener against St. Louis while A.J. Pollock gets the night off. In 20 games since the All-Star break, Verdugo is slashing .261/.311/.420 with three home runs and a 27 percent strikeout rate.