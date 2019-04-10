Verdugo is in the lineup, hitting sixth and playing right field against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

With A.J. Pollock getting the day off, the Dodgers will roll with an outfield of Chris Taylor, Joc Pederson and Verdugo in this contest. Verdugo only has 21 at-bats on the year, but he's done good work with them, slashing .333/.333/.810 with two homers and six RBI.