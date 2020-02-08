Verdugo's (oblique) reported move to the Red Sox hit a snag Saturday as the Twins withdrew from their portion of the three-team trade, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Red Sox weren't happy with what they saw in Brusdar Graterol's medical history and demanded an extra prospect from the Twins to complete the deal. The two sides weren't close on what the caliber of that prospect should be, so the Twins elected to withdraw from the pact. The Dodgers and Red Sox are still expected to find a way to complete the trade, which would send Verdugo to Boston with Mookie Betts and David Price going the other way, but for now, Verdugo remains with Los Angeles.