Verdugo continues to experience oblique soreness and won't be activated the first week of September, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo has resumed baseball activities but remains without a set date of return. With the Dodgers having all but wrapped up the National League West, there is little need to rush him back, especially considering the unpredictable nature of oblique injuries. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf since Aug. 6.