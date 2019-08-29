Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Still battling oblique soreness
Verdugo continues to experience oblique soreness and won't be activated the first week of September, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo has resumed baseball activities but remains without a set date of return. With the Dodgers having all but wrapped up the National League West, there is little need to rush him back, especially considering the unpredictable nature of oblique injuries. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf since Aug. 6.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Begins baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Still struggling with oblique•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: May be out two weeks•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Out with oblique strain•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Scratched with back injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start