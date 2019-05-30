Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Swats walkoff sac fly
Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's come-from-behind, 9-8 win over the Mets.
Not only did Verdugo tie the score at 2-2 with an RBI double off Noah Syndergaard in the second, but he also walked it off against Edwin Diaz with a sacrifice fly to cap a ninth-inning rally and give the Dodgers a 9-8 victory. The Mets moved in with a five-man infield in an attempt to halt the rally, but Verdugo nailed a 2-2 slider that was caught in left field by Carlos Gomez. Fortunately, the throw home was not in time as Cody Bellinger scored the go-ahead run. Verdugo has done an admirable job with the Dodgers this year, batting .315/.366/.517 with four homers, 13 doubles and 27 RBI.
