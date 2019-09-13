Verdugo (oblique) still isn't taking part in baseball activities, and he's "very unlikely" to be ready for the first round of the postseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo continues to struggle to make progress after suffering a back injury while rehabbing from an oblique strain. At this point, it doesn't appear that he'll be ready to return until early-to-mid-October. The Dodgers should have another update on his timetable once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.