Verdugo (oblique) isn't expected to play this postseason, JP Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Verdugo has been sidelined since Aug. 4 due to a right oblique strain, and while the Dodgers were initially optimistic about the outfielder's chances of returning for the playoffs, it now appears his 2019 campaign is over. "It's not bad," said Verdugo. "It's just when I get to that little extra range, that full range is when I feel a little bit of it." When asked about Verdugo's recovery process, skipper Dave Roberts stated "It's slow. He's moving around as you see. But as far as baseball activities, he's really not doing a whole lot. So, to see him ready at all this postseason - very unlikely."

