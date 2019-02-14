Verdugo will compete with Joc Pederson for the starting job in left field during spring training, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

With A.J. Pollock and Cody Bellinger expected to make most of their starts in center and right field, respectively, Verdugo and Pederson will battle for the final starting spot. Verdugo is likely the underdog to win the starting gig given his lack of experience compared to Pederson. The Dodgers tend to mix up their lineup more than most teams, however, so the 22-year-old could still carve out a decent role for himself as a reserve , especially following the departures of Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.