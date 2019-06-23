Verdugo went 4-for-6 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

His second shot off the night was a walkoff, as he took a Jesus Tinoco fastball down the right-field line into the visitors bullpen with one out in the 11th inning. Verdugo is now slashing .303/.354/.493 in his first full big-league season with seven homers and 32 RBI through 73 games.