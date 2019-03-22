Verdugo has made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo had a mediocre spring, posting a .631 OPS, but the Dodgers feel he's ready to contribute. There's no natural platoon between him and Joc Pederson, as both players are left-handed, but Verdugo should be at least the team's fourth outfielder with the potential to carve out a larger role.

