Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Will see regular starts with Puig out
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed Sunday that Verdugo would see significant playing time in the outfield following Yasiel Puig's (hip/foot) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo joined the Dodgers for their doubleheader Saturday against the Giants, starting in the second game of the twin bill and going 2-for-3 with a walk. The 21-year-old was on the bench for Sunday's 4-2 loss, but that likely had more to do with Roberts opting for a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Giants southpaw Ty Blach. Based on Roberts' comments, Verdugo seems likely to start in all of the Dodgers' next three games against the Diamondbacks, who list right-handed pitchers as their probable starters for each of those contests. The promise of steady playing time along with Verdugo's standing as a top-tier prospect in the Dodgers organization could make him worth an activation in deeper or NL-only leagues this week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Recalled from Triple-A, starting Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Falls short of roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Competing for left field job•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Hits first career home run•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Making fourth straight start•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Batting eighth in big-league debut•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues