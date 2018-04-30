Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed Sunday that Verdugo would see significant playing time in the outfield following Yasiel Puig's (hip/foot) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo joined the Dodgers for their doubleheader Saturday against the Giants, starting in the second game of the twin bill and going 2-for-3 with a walk. The 21-year-old was on the bench for Sunday's 4-2 loss, but that likely had more to do with Roberts opting for a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Giants southpaw Ty Blach. Based on Roberts' comments, Verdugo seems likely to start in all of the Dodgers' next three games against the Diamondbacks, who list right-handed pitchers as their probable starters for each of those contests. The promise of steady playing time along with Verdugo's standing as a top-tier prospect in the Dodgers organization could make him worth an activation in deeper or NL-only leagues this week.