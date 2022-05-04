Vesia retired two batters -- one by strikeout -- and did not allow any baserunners to earn a hold in Tuesday's victory against the Giants.

Los Angeles carried a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning before Brusdar Graterol got into a jam that saw the Giants put the tying run on second base. Vesia was summoned to contain the threat, and he allowed a sacrifice fly before striking out Luke Williams to preserve the lead. This was the southpaw's first hold of the campaign, as he's primarily been used in lower-leverage spots thus far. Vesia has yet to allow a run through seven innings this season, and he has posted a superb 10:1 K:BB.