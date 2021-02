Vesia and an additional prospect were traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Dylan Floro, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Vesia made his big-league debut in 2020 and struggled with nine earned runs allowed over 4.1 innings, and he'll now be heading to the Dodgers. The 24-year-old made nine appearances at the Double-A level in 2019 and delivered 16.1 scoreless innings with a 25:1 K:BB, and he could compete for a bullpen spot in Los Angeles.