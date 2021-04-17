Vesia will be recalled by the Dodgers ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers used six relievers during Friday's 12-inning win over San Diego, so Vesia will be available as bullpen depth Saturday. Vesia made five relief appearances for the Marlins in 2020 and allowed nine runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever in the big leagues and could be sent back to the team's alternate training site once the Dodgers' bullpen is fully rested.