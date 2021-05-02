Vesia (0-1) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, completing one inning and allowing four runs (two earned) on four walks while striking out two.

The left-hander was recalled from the team's alternate training site earlier in the day and was promptly put into a pressure situation, getting the call in the 10th inning with LA up by a run. Vesia walked the first two batters he faced before yielding a run on a sacrifice fly, but he was able to prevent further damage by striking out the final batter of the frame. After the Dodgers got two runs in the top of the 11th, Vesia returned for the bottom of the frame and again walked the first two batters before he was replaced. Overall, the 25-year-old threw only 14 of 34 pitches for strikes, which is certainly not a recipe for success.