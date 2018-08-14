Dodgers' Alex Wood: Activated ahead of start
Wood (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
As expected, Wood has been cleared to rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation after spending the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with left adductor tendinitis. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 27-year-old southpaw compiled a 2.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his previous nine starts. He'll look to pick up where he left off in Tuesday's NL West showdown.
