Wood (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will be available out of the bullpen, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 29-year-old made one start and allowed three runs over three innings before landing on the injured list July 28 with left shoulder inflammation, but he'll return Tuesday after spending a month on the shelf. Tony Gonsolin should remain a member of the rotation going forward, but if any injuries surface, Wood could receive another starting chance this season with Ross Stripling shipped to the Blue Jays on Monday.

